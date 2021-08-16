Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 999 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in OneMain by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

