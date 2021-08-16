HARD Protocol (HARD) One Day Volume Hits $14.45 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.80 million and $14.45 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.18 or 1.00048838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00910640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

