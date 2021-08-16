Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.