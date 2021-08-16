Harpoon Therapeutics’ (HARP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

HARP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $293.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. Equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $377,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,941. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.