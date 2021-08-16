Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85), reports. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.32%.
Shares of HRTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 17,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Harte Hanks Company Profile
Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.
