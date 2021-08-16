Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $4.03 on Monday, reaching $268.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $273.04. The firm has a market cap of $257.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.