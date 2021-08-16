Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,049 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $551.74. 18,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. The firm has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $546.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

