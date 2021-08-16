Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,494 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,522. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

