Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,249 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $143.41. 75,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,598. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

