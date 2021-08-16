Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,587 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $413.63. 55,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $390.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

