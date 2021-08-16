Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.