HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.16% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
NASDAQ ALIM opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
