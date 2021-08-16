HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.