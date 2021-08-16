HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.85.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

