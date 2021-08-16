HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,570,935 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $75.30. 17,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

