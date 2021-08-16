Head to Head Review: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79% Heartland BancCorp 24.71% N/A N/A

This table compares Alerus Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.06 $44.67 million $2.52 11.67 Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.61 $14.77 million $7.33 12.51

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alerus Financial and Heartland BancCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.57%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Alerus Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 19 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

