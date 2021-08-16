Head-To-Head Review: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Ocugen $42.62 million 34.60 -$21.82 million ($0.31) -23.94

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ocugen has a consensus target price of $7.66, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Ocugen N/A -95.12% -83.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocugen beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

