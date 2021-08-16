Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEINY shares. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY remained flat at $$55.60 during trading on Monday. 17,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,569. Heineken has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is 21.55%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

