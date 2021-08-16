Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Marriott International worth $37,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,970. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.59 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.