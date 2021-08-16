Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $22.62 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 817,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3,929.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.21. 105,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.