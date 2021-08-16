Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $31.70 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $31,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.26. 27,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,614. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

