Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 31,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 279,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

