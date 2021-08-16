Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 7,680 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 112,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

