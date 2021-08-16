Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

