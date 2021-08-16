HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HCGS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. HighCom Global Security has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About HighCom Global Security
