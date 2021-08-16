HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCGS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. HighCom Global Security has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires.

