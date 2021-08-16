HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the July 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.54. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.