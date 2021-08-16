HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,698. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

