HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $10.90 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.22. The stock had a trading volume of 352,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.