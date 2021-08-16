HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $515.04. The company had a trading volume of 102,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

