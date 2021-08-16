HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.95. 52,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,522. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

