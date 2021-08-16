HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 104,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in American Express by 39.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.80. 182,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,243. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

