Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 56.5% in July

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HIHO opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of 205.10 and a beta of 0.17. Highway has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highway by 158.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highway by 144.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Highway by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

