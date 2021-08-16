Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $30,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $132.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,534. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

