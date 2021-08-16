Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Down 41.8% in July

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the July 15th total of 10,560,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.70. 33,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

