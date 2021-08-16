Holloway Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUSV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,416. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40.

