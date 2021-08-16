Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 97,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

PPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.45. 46,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,359. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.