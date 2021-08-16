Holloway Wealth Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.64. 23,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

