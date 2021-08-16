HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $31.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.06.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $4,316,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $972,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 251,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 104,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.