HOQU Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $582,457.36 and $2.13 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00911075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00047879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104638 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.