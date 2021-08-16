Hord (HORD) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.71 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $10.71 million and $1.39 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00054040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00135326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00159779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.22 or 0.99895176 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.00921786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00676741 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,240,195 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

