Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,223. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.