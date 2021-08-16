Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report sales of $279.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $280.42 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $260.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

