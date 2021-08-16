Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $76.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on H. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of H opened at $72.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.26. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,499 shares of company stock worth $21,356,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,575 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

