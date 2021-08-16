Hydra Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Hydra has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $70.78 million and $794,552.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $18.34 or 0.00039872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00131442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00157707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,070.79 or 1.00134628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.99 or 0.00906336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.31 or 0.06845014 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,526,381 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

