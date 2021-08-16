Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.59

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.59 and last traded at C$31.55, with a volume of 91758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.32.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.55.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6194845 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

