iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of iAnthus Capital stock remained flat at $$0.20 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 478,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18. iAnthus Capital has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.52.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

