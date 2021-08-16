Iconic Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $896.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $896.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00056242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00134058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00918825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00681257 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

