Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.60 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 97.3% against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $31.60 million and $410,783.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00135289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00158747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.29 or 0.99999339 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00916690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00670569 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,775,584 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

