Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.33. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 41,919 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.45.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

