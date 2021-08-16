Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,181 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $41.68. 543,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,058,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

