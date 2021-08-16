Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

